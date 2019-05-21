How To Look Like The Best Version Of Yourself On Your Wedding Day

You spent four months trying to nail down a wedding venue that feels like home (before eventually settling on your own backyard), then three more on the hunt for a dress that makes you look like the best version of you. So it only makes sense that you would take a similarly personal approach to your makeup — and sometimes, that means keeping it as natural as possible.
Minimalist bridal makeup is much more than a trend set into motion by Meghan Markle last May: It's simple, it's classic, and it's the one thing that works for everyone. Ahead, all the inspiration you need to perfect the look (or show to your wedding-day makeup artist), so you can feel confident in looking like yourself — but better — on the big day.
Advertisement
1 of 14
2 of 14
Advertisement
3 of 14
4 of 14
5 of 14
6 of 14
7 of 14
Advertisement
8 of 14
9 of 14
10 of 14
11 of 14
12 of 14
13 of 14
14 of 14
Advertisement