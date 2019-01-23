Look at the labels on the beauty products in your stash (seriously, go do it), and you’ll find that the most popular statement of natural beauty is the omnipresent “formulated without” list touted on just about every label. And don't get us wrong — while it’s a helpful and informative byproduct of the “clean” beauty movement, it doesn’t exactly clarify which natural ingredients we can benefit from.
For that, we look to research and a heritage brand that's been doing natural — without phthalates, parabens, petrolatum, propylene glycol, and SLS — before it was a thing. If you haven't guessed it by now, we’re talking about Burt’s Bees, which, through innovative formulation, is able to kick out skin-loving products that don't interfere with nature's own design. Because as it turns out, nature does a pretty killer job of supplying nutrients that complement our bodies all on its own. For example, the vitamins and minerals in jojoba oil, meadowfoam seed oil, and, yes, even beeswax all play a part in conditioning lashes and hydrating skin — all while ensuring colour payoff and lash separation, among other performance nonnegotiables. And that's just the start. Ahead, meet seven true players in the natural-ingredient landscape, and see what they can do to smooth dry lips and even achieve that coveted dewy, glowing complexion we're all after.