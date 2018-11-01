30 Instagram-Worthy Nail Looks To Try In November

Getting your nails done can be tedious and, depending on where you go, expensive as hell, so it's no wonder most settle for plain polish or nothing at all. But that's not good enough for us. As much as we love a pretty nude manicure, we also love to get inspired and have our fingertips painted in the kind of designs that aren't only Insta-worthy, but can totally be on the wall of the Louvre. Ready to book your appointment? Keep clicking.