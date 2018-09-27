Check Out Week Two Of The Money Diaries Savings Challenge & Save More Than $600

How it works: Over the next six weeks, I'm going to challenge you to cross one financial task off your list every day and save a corresponding dollar amount. We'll start on Day 1 with writing down your financial info and saving $1. Once a week there will be a "Bonus Challenge," where you'll save even more money. You'll also get rest days where you don't have to save any money and can use that time to relax or get caught up on past challenges. At no point in the challenge will you need to save more than $32 in a single day. In the end, you can save as much as $628 if you do every single challenge.