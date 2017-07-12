Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Resume Tips
Work & Money
How To Write A Résumé That Robots Will Read
by
Judith Ohikuare
More from Resume Tips
Work & Money
How To Do A One-Hour Résumé
Judith Ohikuare
Jul 12, 2017
Work & Money
Do You Really Need A Résumé Objective?
Judith Ohikuare
Mar 22, 2017
Sex & Relationships
This Guy's Dating Résumé Is So 2017 It Hurts
Michael Hafford
Mar 21, 2017
Work & Money
Our Hilarious Guide To Updating Your Résumé Is So Relatable
The RIOT series How to Get A Job focuses on the, ahem, finer points of job-searching. In the second episode, our host Mitra Jouhari guides us through that
by
Rebecca Farley
Work & Money
Is Your Résumé PERFECT For Snagging Your Dream Job?
So you've started job hunting? It really doesn't matter what career you choose; you'll need a great résumé. You might think you've figured out how to
by
Ally Hickson
The Playbook
Should You Ever Pad Your Résumé?
In the book Confessions of a Shopaholic, financial disaster Becky Bloomwood writes that she is “Fluent in Finnish” on her résumé because she
by
Sulagna Misra
Work & Money
These Are The Best & Worst Fonts To Use On Your Résumé
Your résumé and initial email correspondence are the two pieces of information hiring managers consider before setting up an interview, and so you
by
Lindsey Stanberry
Work & Money
Are You Looking At Your Co-workers’ LinkedIn Profiles?
Are you on LinkedIn? If so, you might have used the professional network to search for a co-worker, according to new data from the company. Almost
by
Maggie Mertens
Work & Money
The New Résumé Rules
If you think résumé rules are as nebulous and confusing as office appropriate attire, that's because they are. Like knowing the "right" thing to wear
by
Anna Davies
Work & Money
What NOT To Include On Your Résumé
When putting together a résumé, we usually wonder what to include — not what to omit. To start, don’t include a picture of your cat. While that
by
Levo League
Work & Money
With Sumry, Your Résumé Just Got Awesome
Updating your résumé might just be the most tedious task of your professional life. Can you, as a human being who has probably accomplished a lot, fit
by
Holly E. Thomas
Work & Money
How To Make Your Résumé Awesome...Because Nobody's Reading It
Ever wondered why you didn't even get an interview for that dream job? Well, a research study by career site TheLadders reveals recruiters spend a scant
by
Farhana Nazir
Work & Money
Build Your Résumé On Your Phone—& Still Get The Job!
One of the most memorable quotes we've heard about success is that it occurs when opportunity meets preparation (thank you, Oprah). But, let's face it,
by
Gina Marinelli
Tech
Goodbye, Paper Resumés. Now You Can Tweet To Get Hired
Attention future college graduates and current jobseekers: Your standard 8.5" x 11" paper resumé is old news. You may now have to win over your
by
Hayden Manders
New York
Your Realtor's Resume Could Include Porn (& The Pillsbury Doughboy)
We've seen it before: models who eventually become designers, ballerinas who later direct dance companies, or porn stars who, well, stop making porn. But,
by
Gina Marinelli
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted