Why Do Fashion’s #MeToo Moments Keep Getting Swept Under The Rug?

Exploitation and abuse in the fashion industry is happening at every level. Sometimes it’s sexual, allegedly perpetrated by billionaire tycoons like Philip Green. Sometimes it’s financial, driven by budget-conscious CEOs secure in the knowledge that students will work themselves to the bone for a byline, or an unpaid internship. Whatever form it takes, the issue is systemic, and facilitated (intentionally or not) by intrenched hierarchies. A chain of power that creates victims and simultaneously gags them – for fear of being blacklisted (by photographers), silenced by NDAs (tycoons) or deliberately erased (garment workers). The question we must ask isn’t why fashion hasn’t yet had its own major #MeToo moment. It has. The real question is why the powerful people who could affect change are so hellbent on maintaining the status quo.