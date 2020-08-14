Rap is no longer just a youth culture, or a counterculture; at 40 years old, with artists and fans who are even older, the reality that not much has changed is not only disappointing, it’s unacceptable. It’s infuriating that, in 2020, Black women still don’t feel they have a safe space to land in hip-hop, or room to express that without facing accusations of tearing Black men — and by extension the Black community — down. But over the course of this year, the collective callout by and on behalf of Black women is growing, without the quick dismissal and avoidance we’ve seen before. Real conversations about Black liberation, Black art, Black expression and Black ownership are predicated on the reconciliation of hip-hop’s relationship with women. Rap can’t shield itself behind outdated norms anymore; fewer people are willing to keep the secrets. Fewer are willing to tolerate the bullsh*t. Hopefully, the culture is finally ready to grow up.