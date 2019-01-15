Meet The Woman Behind Zayn's Viral Gigi Hadid Tattoo

"That is why I am so grateful for the opportunities and the platform I've been given. It's the reason why I wanted to open up my own shop. I wanted to create a safe space for women — and other artists — who want to learn the art and be in this crazy world for the right reasons. I wanted there to be a place for women to tattoo and come get tattooed, without feeling unsafe and objectified. I never want anyone trying to learn to feel the way I did when I got started, so my door is always open to women to work, explore the art, and just for support. If a client comes to me and feels safe and happy, then I've done my job — the tattoo is just the fun part."