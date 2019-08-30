6:30 p.m. — I get my prescription. The doctor tells me to talk to a family doctor about my back/neck/shoulder pain and says that it's not fair to other patients for me to come to a walk-in with more than one issue. I get where he's coming from, but his tone is so rude. I'm not sure what I was even expecting he would tell me — my back is feeling better — but to be so dismissive of a patient leaves a terrible impression. I explain I've been looking for a family doctor for over a year, but it's hard to find one. He's such a jerk. I hop on the bus and call my mom to rant about Dr. McJerk.