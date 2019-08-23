9 a.m. — I'm at my desk with an Earl Grey. It's payday! I deposit my cheque through my bank app and am informed that the vast majority of it is going to be held for five business days. I do some investigating and discover that my inheritance cheque is also being held. I spend several minutes cursing banks to R. and also remind him to grab ingredients for the banoffee pies we're bringing to a family birthday party tomorrow. Banoffee pie is an English dessert that has a digestive biscuit base, dulce de leche filling and bananas and whipped cream on top. You make the dulce de leche by boiling cans of sweetened condensed milk for three hours, which adds an element of danger to the whole enterprise.