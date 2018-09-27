I Spent $68 On Groceries This Week — Here's What I Bought

This week, I let viewers into my home and inside my refrigerator. This video has been highly requested by my YouTube audience, so I’m excited to finally share all of my favorite foods and what I generally buy at the grocery store.
I began with the main part of the fridge which is where the majority of my produce is stored. Recently, I've been using these reusable green bags from Amazon to store my fresh produce: they apparently keep your produce fresh for up to 10 times longer.
In the door of the fridge, I share my stash of sweets (SO much chocolate), jams and jellies, and sauces and condiments.
Next, I move on to the freezer, which is full of ready-to-make smoothies in an assortment of flavors, frozen fruits and veggies, gluten-free waffles (since my fiancé is allergic to gluten), and a few other goodies.
The total cost of my produce haul for the week came to $68.97. Using "The Highlighter Test" (an activity I learned about in Refinery29's new book, Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances... And Everyone Else's), I was able to follow up my fridge tour with a quick financial evaluation. I wrote down everything I purchased that week and then went through and highlighted the line-items that didn't make me happy; this exercise can open your eyes to where you may be able to cut back on spending.
Check out the video above to see what else is in my fridge.
