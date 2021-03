How I Learned I Was Lovable Again After An Abusive Relationship

People often ask why I stayed so long in an environment that was clearly so abusive. The truth is, I didn’t know it was. When you embark on a relationship believing you’re unlovable, you tend to think you deserve whatever comes your way. The abuse becomes normal to you. Why would I be treated with respect or kindness when I so clearly didn’t deserve it? When I was clearly so hard to love? I guess you could call it a form of imposter syndrome — I’d fooled someone into loving me and was terrified of being found out. This made leaving feel like a choice between being alone forever or being mentally unwell. "You’ll never find anyone else who will love you," were the final words my ex sneered as I closed the door. "You’re destined to be alone."