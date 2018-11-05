It’s heartbreaking, at first, but it’s entirely possible to maintain a long-distance friendship. Trust me, I know this. Three years ago, I moved 12,500km from Sydney to London. My closest friends in the world lived in Melbourne, Sydney, New York, LA and New Orleans. I became so painfully aware of how much these friends meant to me that I ended up writing a book about the importance of friendship and why we need to protect it at all costs (it’s called The Friendship Cure). I’ve spoken to lots of people about how they manage their long-distance loves – strangers from the internet, psychotherapists and friends of my own. Here are some tried and tested strategies for making a friendship work when you’ve got kilometres and kilometres of road between you. Every friendship has its own rhythms, its own language, its own heart – so find what works for you, your friend, your Wi-Fi connection, your budget, your schedule and your life.