Shrimps Brought The Queen To London Fashion Week

The royal family may have had a bad year thanks to allegations surrounding certain problematic members, plus Harry and Meghan choosing to give up their titles in pursuit of a peaceful and paparazzi-free life, but there are two regal women who will forever be worshiped for their perennially chic style.
On day one of this season's London Fashion Week, Shrimps' creative director Hannah Weiland celebrated both the Queen and Princess Diana in her AW20 collection, a glorious return to the official show schedule for the London-based designer. "Royal style has consistently offered every occasion a sense of ceremony and elegance, from the countryside on horseback to the ballroom at Balmoral, all whilst championing a fearless approach to colour," the show notes read.
Style signatures both women are recognized for were dappled throughout the collection, from the Queen's heritage checked calf-length skirts and penchant for top-handled handbags, to Diana's jewel-toned '80s cocktail dresses and '90s jodhpurs and silk neck scarves.
Door knocker earrings were given a ceremonial makeover via giant neck-skimming pearls and hair was coiffed within an inch of its life, while pink blush sat high on cheeks and wraparound reflective glasses alluded to Diana's infamous ski slope looks; knitted woollen bonnets made reference to the Queen's love of outdoor pursuits.
Elsewhere on the London Fashion Week schedule, Ashley Williams got surreal with fringed t-shirts emblazoned with Albert Einstein's face, models with clown face paint and her signature kitsch knits, bejewelled smock dresses and tongue-in-cheek slogans (this season's read 'Do Not Disturb' and 'In Dog Years I'm Dead.')
While the British Fashion Council failed to follow Copenhagen Fashion Week's lead and announce any major sustainability pledges at its official opening ceremony, thankfully, eco-conscious talent like Richard Malone are addressing the climate crisis through their work. Today the designer showed a sumptuous collection brimming with innovative cuts and rich colours while outlining his sustainability pillars, which includes the building of a regenerative farm from which he'll source materials for future collections.
