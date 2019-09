Lana Condor's Beauty Looks Deserve A Few Love Letters, Too

When a celeb beauty look ends up in the Refinery29 beauty team chat, it could go one of two ways. But every time a photo of Lana Condor (a.k.a. Lara Jean from the Netflix hit To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) drops in, it's a stream of prayer hand emoji, all-caps OMGs, and exclamation points from everyone — so you know it's good. Scrolling through her Instagram feed, we find ourselves obsessing over her voluminous eyelashes and wondering if we should invest in ponytail extensions.