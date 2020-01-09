A lot has changed since Kate Middleton, who turns 38 today, waltzed down a charity runway in a sheer dress as a young undergrad at St. Andrews. Between moving into Kensington Palace, becoming a mom of three, and completing countless royal tours, the young royal has gracefully stepped into a very public-facing role — while staying true to who she is.
While bikini-baring dresses no longer necessarily fly under the palace's strict appearance standards (which famously even dictate what nail polish is deemed appropriate), Middleton has continued to experiment with her look — especially when it comes to her signature glossy brown hair.
From her classic full-volume blowout to barrel curls under a pillbox cap, find the most memorable hairstyles Middleton has mastered over her royal tenure, ahead.