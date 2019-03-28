“My mother would always tell me: ‘Ya know, if you don’t want to tell everyone that you’re female yet, why don’t you just be a guy that dresses in girls clothes?’ And I would tell her all the time: ‘I don’t want that. I don’t want people to think that of me because that’s not who I am. I’m a girl. I want people to identify me as that.’ But when I would have these auditions to play straight boys, I would have to wear clothes that reflected those roles.” Totah’s mother never fought back, continuing to support her pursuit of her big break. And, in 2015, Totah landed the role of precocious singer Myron Muskovitz for several episodes on Glee, FOX’s beloved, transgressive Ryan Murphy-produced musical dramedy; the gig amplified her fame beyond the Disney demo.