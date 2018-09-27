Has Queerness Found Its Place In High Fashion?

Being the first at something, especially in the fashion industry, means more when the pioneer comes from a marginalized community. It means someone cultivated change in a space where newness wasn't encouraged or welcomed. The fashion industry has seen an internal reckoning in recent seasons; diversity of all kinds is flourishing, and once-hushed voices are now being heard. But that's also exactly what has those on the inside and out are so afraid: that it will be just a blip in time, a fad.