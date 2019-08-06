Jackie Aina Wants To "Fill The Void" With Her New Anastasia Beverly Hills Palette

The Jackie Aina stamp of approval goes beyond a love of formula or shade range. She also critiques a brand's values, and has been a champion for those most underserved in the makeup aisle. As Aina's platform grows, her message remains consistent. "Collaborating with Black influencers puts your money where your mouth is," she says. "It's easy to expand a product range, but it's another thing to hire, consult, and give people of colour a seat at the table." Aina's collaboration with Anastasia Beverly Hills, which sold out during the pre-sale ahead of its August 6 launch, is proof of that. "There's power in working with Black beauty influencers," she says. "I think I've really proved my worth, and hopefully, more brands can take a page out of this book to make sure everyone is more visible."