It’s Official: Nude Lip Liner Has Made A Comeback

What if we told you that the trending lipstick for fall 2019 isn't lipstick at all? It doesn't come in the traditional bullet, or a long tube with a flexy doe-foot applicator. This season, the look is neutral, pouty, and well-defined — something can only be achieved with the skinny, sharpened precision of a good lip liner.
Even if you haven't used nude lip liner since the '90s (or maybe you're too young to remember the icon that was MAC Spice Lip Liner), the buzziest beauty launches for this fall are all fresh iterations on the retro brownish-pink pencil.
Just this month, Victoria Beckham expanded her new beauty line to include a Lip Definer in six shades of nude, while Kim Kardashian endorsed a dramatic '90s-supermodel outlined lip with her Mattes collection. As proof of the trend revival, we rounded up every nude pencil making lip liner cool again, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.