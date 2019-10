I recently wrote a blogpost to try to process how I felt and to see how the rest of the skin positivity community felt about this word being used to describe us. Very quickly, the hashtag #undesirablesofinstagram was used all over the world alongside photos of 'undesirable' faces. It makes me so emotional to look through the hashtag and to see people who look and feel like me. To some people, this may seem like a storm in a teacup, but I think it’s a sign of a wider issue in our society. We are surrounded by perfection (often Facetuned, Photoshopped, filtered or otherwise tweaked) and whether we consciously acknowledge it or not, it does impact us. I’ve read countless think pieces, studies and papers on the effects of social media and retouching in particular , and on an anecdotal level, I know that it affects me – even though I realise that a large number of images I see online are altered.