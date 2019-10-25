I contacted Instagram for a comment for this article and I am so thrilled to be able to say that, as of this week, the wording of the official guidelines has been changed. As a direct result of the #UndesirablesOfInstagram campaign, and the incredible support of the skin positivity community, the word 'undesirable' no longer features at any point in their guidelines. The wording is now much clearer: "We don't allow ads that contain unexpected or unlikely results. Ad content must not imply or attempt to generate negative self-perception in order to promote diet, weight loss, or other health related products."