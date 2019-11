Gemstones have influenced some of the buzziest recent beauty trends: Jade nails rose quartz hair , and marble-inspired designs are just a few ways they've taken a front seat over the past year. Not only are the colourful stones pretty to look at, but their healing properties also carry weight in the beauty world — which is why, for the latest episode of Beauty With Mi, Mi-Anne visited licensed acupuncturist Elizabeth Trattner to try her Instagram-famous Gemstone Facial.