I Tell My Daughters They’re Beautiful Every Chance I Get

My girls are now ages five and two, and already they’re susceptible to a culture that promotes Eurocentric beauty standards and diminishes (or, more often, excludes) their own. They obsess over children’s white pop culture figures like Jojo Siwa and the characters from Frozen and Tangled. Even family members will comment on which of my girls has “good” hair (looser curls) versus “bad” hair (kinkier curls). So when I’m washing and braiding my daughters’ hair, I speak loving words to remind them that their hair is beautiful, healthy, and versatile. I admire their skin and let them marvel over the fact that even within our family, we come in different and equally beautiful shades of brown. I tell them I love their eyes, that I adore how their noses crinkle up when they laugh, that their fingernails are pretty — and I try my damndest to find books, art, and media that they can see themselves in. As their mother, I’m completely genuine in my delight over them, and I hope to teach them to feel that same delight when they think about themselves. And don’t worry: I talk up all their other incredible traits, too.