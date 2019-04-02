Join Refinery29 At Hudson's Bay's Spring Shopping Event In Toronto

There are few things getting us through the prolonged winter weather than the promise of spring. After this weekend's snowfall, it's hard to imagine that the trees will be sporting their first buds and crocuses will be poking through the ground any day now. But there's one thing helping put a little spring in our step at Refinery29's Canadian office: this week's Style Social event at the Hudson's Bay flagship in downtown Toronto.
This Thursday evening, three floors of the iconic Yonge and Queen Street store will be turned into a spring garden party, except this garden party also involves a seriously good shoe section, exclusive discounts, and a DIY barrette bar.
If you're in the Toronto area, come say hi to Refinery29 Executive Editor Carley Fortune, who will host a panel discussion with Canadian designers Nikki Wirthensohn Yassemi (of Narces), Hilary MacMillan, Hayley Elsaesser, and Corrine Anestopoulos (of Biko), who have all created capsule collections in collaboration with the Bay and Barbie to celebrate the doll's 60th anniversary. Fortune will also co-host a spring 2019 trends presentation with The Bay's Fashion Director, Tyler Franch.
Also on tap: DIY YouTubers The Sorry Girls, who'll help you customize your denim, live music from Kayla Diamond, and, for Hudson’s Bay Reward cardholders, cocktails by BarChef.
The Style Social is open to the public and takes place April 4 at the Hudson's Bay at 176 Yonge St. in Toronto, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. More event info can be found here.
