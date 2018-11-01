In a perfect world, you'd be able to send all of the sexy photos and videos you want without worrying that your nudes will end up in the wrong hands. Unfortunately, there will always be some risk involved with sexting. You could hit the wrong button and accidentally send your naked photo to the wrong person. Or, even when your nude photo does end up in the right hands, it could be shared without your consent.
Some people call non-consensual nude-sharing "revenge porn," because of ex-partners who spread someone's nude photos without their consent after a bad breakup. But the term is a bit misleading, because about 80% of the Americans guilty of revenge porn are not motivated by revenge, according to the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative. About one in every 25 Americans has either been threatened with or been a victim of revenge porn, according to the Data & Society Research Institute.
Still, we keep sending nude videos and photos. One study found that nearly 50% of adults have either shared or received "intimate content" on their cellphones. And it's no wonder why: Sexting is fun. Sharing a naked photo or video of yourself with a sexual partner is an almost sure-fire way to foreplay, whether you're in a long-distance relationship or are planning to see your partner later that night.
The reality is that most of us are going to keep on sexting, even knowing that there's some risk involved. But that doesn't mean we have to go in totally vulnerable. We've rounded up a few ways to protect your privacy, even when sending nude photos feels like the least private thing in the world.