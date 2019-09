Everything You Need To Know About Recycling Makeup

So, you’ve done your research and realized that some of your favourite products can’t be curbside recycled. That’s where recycling programs come in. Start off by researching to see if the brand that makes the product offers any initiatives; if it doesn't, that’s when you can look into organizations like TerraCycle . Signing up is free — and most programs under the organization are, too — and once you’ve registered, you can look into all the programs offered and solutions like zero waste boxes. In the United States alone, TerraCycle has recycled over 16 million pieces of beauty packaging, and now works with brands like eos, Burt's Bees, and L'Occitane.