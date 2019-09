How To Stop Ticks — The Tiniest, Meanest Monsters Ever — From Ruining Your Life

There are plenty of "all natural" products made with botanicals that have been evaluated as safe by the Environmental Protection Agency — but that doesn't mean that they work. Many contain ingredients such as garlic oil, essential oils, and even certain fungi. However, there's really only anecdotal evidence that these treatments do anything at all, Dr. Mather says. The problem is, many people go out slathered in essential oils thinking they're protected, which ends up being more dangerous than if you were to proceed cautiously because you know you're not protected, he says.