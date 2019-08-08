Hickeys Aren’t Just For Teenagers. Here’s How To Give One

Hickeys have a reputation for adorning the necks of teenagers, but while it might be a tad unprofessional to show up to a work meeting covered in them, let’s be real: they can feel really good. The neck is an erogenous zone, so kissing, sucking, and biting the sensitive skin there can can really turn someone on. (And while you can technically get a hickey anywhere, erogenous zones, like the neck and the breasts, are the most common real estate.)
A hickey is really just another word for a bruise that you got in a specifically sexy way. While they might be annoying in the short term, they usually fade in a few days or a week. (And in the meantime, you can cover them up with concealer.) A lot of hickeys happen accidentally — you might get so into a makeout session that you simply don’t think about what your partner’s neck will look like the next morning. On the other hand, some people like the idea of temporarily “marking” their partner and will give them a hickey purposefully. Whatever your reasons for wanting to give someone a hickey, here’s how to do it.