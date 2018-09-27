We went behind the scenes of Orly's sprawling, paint-splattered factory to see how its bright, innovative polishes are made. And trust us when we say it is truly a sight to be seen. Imagine rivers of burgundy and neon orange polish being mixed, swirled, and poured into glass bottles and gleaming, electric purple paint pouring from 200-pound vats. It's like Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory, but for beauty nerds.