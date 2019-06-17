The 10 Beauty Products You Actually Really Need On Vacation

It's that time of year when many of us are booking our summer vacations, or simply counting down the days 'til we jet off. Summer getaways can involve, but aren't limited to: breaking out of our daily routines, spending well SPF-ed time in the sun, indulging in good food, and probably just a little bit of partying.
The problem with all of this is what it does to our skin. Who wants to come back from a trip looking worse than they did before they went away? Answer: nobody. While we don't recommend packing every skin-care product from your arsenal in your suitcase — unless, that is, you enjoy TSA purgatory — it's not the worst idea to take some measures to ensure you return home noticeably more radiant and refreshed.
With that in mind, we've compiled a list of summer-beauty buys you should consider taking on the road. Wherever you're headed, these SPFs, sprays, and facial treatments will see you through rosé-fueled nights, mimosa-drenched mornings, and times when you're just sipping agua fresca poolside.
For The Beach-Selfie-Perfect Complexion
Leave heavy foundations at home and dare to bare with a skin-perfecting primer. This Becca one blurs imperfections, lends a woke-up-like-this glow, and makes the skin look healthy and radiant.
Becca Backlit Priming Filter, $51, available at Sephora.
For Not Letting The Sun, Sea & Sand Destroy Your Strands
We all know the drill: Seawater, chlorine, and sun leave our hair looking more scarecrow than glossy goddess. Luckily, Kiehl's has a spot-on hair range packed with argan and babassu oils, which smooth the cuticle to leave the hair silky and frizz-free.
Kiehl's Smoothing Oil Shampoo, $28; Conditioner, $29; Concentrate, $38, available at Kiehl's.
For A Second-Day Hair Saviour
Let's be real: No one has the time to squeeze a shower, blowout, and styling sesh in before every single one of their endless summer outings. The next best thing? Blasting this pear-scented dry shampoo at your roots to absorb oil, boost volume, and fool 'em all.
TRESemmé Between Washes Dry Shampoo, learn more at TRESemmé.
For Enviable Beachy Locks
While it may be impossible to re-create that effortless surfer-girl look some people seem to be born with — and others get by, well, actually hanging 10 — this spray is the next best thing to hitting the tide.
Sachajuan Ocean Mist, $28 USD, available at Net-A-Porter.
For All The Makeup You Need
Stocked with a bronzer, blusher, and highlighter, this palette can take you from beach to bar in an instant. The natural and radiant finish gives you a versatile and non-makeup-like sheen.
Hourglass Illume Sheer Color Trio, $80, available at Sephora.
For Keeping Your Complexion On-Point Beachside
Listen closely: Do not wear foundation on the beach. Not only will it look obvious no matter what, but it can also clog your pores and make you break out. This Sisley facial sunscreen ensures you won't burn, but it's also tinted, so you have a little coverage against dark marks and imperfections.
Sisley Tinted Sunscreen Cream SPF 30, $238, available at Nordstrom.
For Perfectly Conditioned Lips
Cracked, sunburned lips are not a good look. By Terry's wonderfully nourishing Baume de Rose lip balm is infused with SPF 15 to help protect your pout.
By Terry Baume de Rose, $76, available at By Terry.
For Keeping Breakouts At Bay
Sadly, sunscreen plus sweat plus the great outdoors can be torturous for your skin, making breakouts almost inevitable. This purifying toner removes oil and makeup, helping clear your pores and prevent your complexion from flaring up.
Epionce Purifying Toner, $46.50, available at Strawberrynet.
For That Sun-Kissed Glow
Ditch your powder bronzers and invest in a liquid one come summertime. Leaving a sheen rather than a matte layer, Dew the Hoola is lightweight and allows your complexion to look nourished, not suffocated.
Benefit Dew the Hoola Liquid Bronzer, $45.22, available at Amazon.
For The Best Of Faux Tans
Come the end of your vacation, and your skin may look fatigued. Hylamide's Glow Radiance Booster offers both long- and short-term radiance with technology that develops a natural-looking, golden glow, while also evening out pigment production over time.
Hylamide Glow Radiance Booster, $20, available at Hylamide.
