7:30 p.m. — After exploring a part of Toronto we haven't spent much time in, we make it to the restaurant. At my recommendation, we chose an Izakaya — my favourite in the city — and 10 of our friend's closest friends are waiting for us. My BFF and I have known most of these people for eight-plus years, some even longer, so it's nice to be reunited. The surprise goes well! We order sharing dishes and each do two rounds of sake bombs — so fun! The staff isn't super-keen on splitting the bill, especially between such a large group, but we convince them to do it in groups of four. I pay for my group's via credit. The total is $166 after tip, but two of my friends pay me back on the spot, so I leave the restaurant having paid only $86. I'm not concerned about the other $40; my best friend will pay me back eventually. $86