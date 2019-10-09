6:45 a.m. — I wake up early again, only this time not for the gym. I'm working earlier hours for the next two days due to evening plans. I blearily get out of bed, shower, and get ready. I got this Dr. Brandt eye de-puffing gel from an old FabFitFun box, and it has turned out to be a dark horse in helping me look less tired (even though there's a husk where my soul used to be). I put on a full face of makeup, because I have an anniversary dinner tonight with my boyfriend, D. It's our three-year, and he's taking me to a secret restaurant. Out of the two of us, I'm the foodie, so this is a big deal.