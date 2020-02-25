Giving Up Makeup As A Fat Woman Taught Me Some Difficult Life Lessons

My interaction with the teenagers outside Co-op came first. A couple of days later, I took my daughters to the park. As I chased them around the soccer field, a man walking in the vicinity shouted "fat cow" at me and kept on walking. A couple of days after that, I ventured out for a pint at a pub in town. While I was ordering a drink at the bar, a couple were making their way out. The woman called me a "fat slag" after bumping into my bum, and quickly hurried out with her partner. On a different day, a very muscular, seemingly very strong man who bumped into me coming out of a Japanese takeaway, shouted "Oy, get out of my way you fat c*unt" with such vitriol that I was genuinely afraid he might come at me. As for people who know me well — people who care about me — several simply asked if I was more tired than usual, or if I had been poorly, over the course of the two weeks.