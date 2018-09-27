Flesh Beauty's Holiday Collection Will Make You Want To Fast Forward To December

Have you ever walked into a drugstore in October looking for candy corn only to be met with aisles of Christmas candy? It's like as soon as we settle into the fall season and get our Halloween costumes sorted we're inundated with holiday cheer. But before you let that grind your gears, we have some good news.
Flesh Beauty, which made its debut this summer, is getting ahead of the holiday curve by releasing a mesmerizing collection early — and you're not going to want to wait for it. Between new shades of its bestselling Eye & Cheek Gloss and a shadow palette that's packed with both neutrals and colour, it's the limited edition collection that might actually get you feeling festive a few months early.
Mark your calendars for September 30 and click ahead for your sneak peek — candy canes not included.