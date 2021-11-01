I’m A Teacher In New York City, Make $70k, & Spent $133 On Wellness This Week

Reflection: My wellness routine is important to me, but sometimes I can let work or other stressors take over that leads me to forget about it. The biggest stressor I have is probably balancing work and life with my new job. When I was at my old school, I had everything figured out, which left me with plenty of time to relax during the weekday nights. With a new school and new grade level, there’s more planning and prepping outside of school. My social life also basically only exists on weekends because I’m so tired after the school day. This can make my week nights pretty lonely, especially after living with my boyfriend for two years. That’s why the best part of my week this week was making time to try out a new yoga class. I’m slowly finding that balance.