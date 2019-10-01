These Throwback Square-Toe Boots Are Perfect For Fall & They’re On Sale

Just when you finally got around to cleaning out your closet of all things square-toed, the '90s trend is having a renaissance. If you’ve been rocking square-toe shoes and sandals all summer, you’ll want to transition the look into fall pronto with a stylish pair of boxy-toe boots.
There are two main interpretations of this look for fall 2019, and they’re equally as covetable: a cowboy-inspired, sometimes metal-tipped silhouette, and a fitted, block-heel boot style that ends mid-calf. The mid-calf height is perfect for both cropped jeans and full-length trousers, and block heels offer more support than narrower heel types. Bonus? A few styles are already on sale.
There are two main interpretations of this look for fall 2019, and they’re equally as covetable: a cowboy-inspired, sometimes metal-tipped silhouette, and a fitted, block-heel boot style that ends mid-calf. The mid-calf height is perfect for both cropped jeans and full-length trousers, and block heels offer more support than narrower heel types. Bonus? A few styles are already on sale.