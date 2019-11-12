Fleece Is Fall’s Suddenly Trendy Staple & These Cozy Styles Are On Sale

Fleece, the go-to of normcore and gorpcore enthusiasts, is having a fashion moment. Nineties-inspired fuzzy anoraks and colour-block tops warmed up the fall 2019 runways (Sandy Liang’s animal-print version was a winner at NYFW), and celebs like Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez have recently been spotted in sherpa-fleece jackets.
If you're looking to cozy up in some fleece this season, you’ll want to consider whether you prefer a preppy pullover style or one that buttons or zips up and can pull double duty as a jacket come spring (because practical). You have your pick of both solid colourways and more playful, patchwork style jackets — for example, there are $29 pastel versions at Joe Fresh, sporty, designed-by-Jonathan Anderson hoodies at Uniqlo, and a cute half-zip top from J. Crew.
Here are three fleece styles currently on sale.
