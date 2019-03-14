Winter doesn't care if you're born with Hadid-like genetics or the money to go on fabulous ski vacations: It will hit you with skin that's dry or dull, and sometimes a cruel combination of both. The season's de facto gluttony — an uptick in complexion-compromising sugar, salt, alcohol, and fat intake — doesn't exactly help matters either.
But here's what will: employing a special skin step that, frankly, isn't much different from what an esthetician would do in the treatment room. We're talking about smartly-made face masks that manage to provide the kind of hydration that typically comes from a spa, but without a costly appointment or having to put on pants.
Ahead, find a dozen ways to override winter's sinister skin intentions, with 10 or so minutes of chill time.
