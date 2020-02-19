While social media keeps us dreaming of the boldest hair colours, when it comes to actually facing the bleach bowl, sometimes subtle and natural is the best option. That's exactly what happened to Justine Vaughan ahead of her first dye job. The New Yorker originally thought she wanted a platinum blonde transformation, but with some feedback from her mother in mind, she looked into subtle highlights instead.
That's how Vaughan ended up getting a caramel "face frame" for our latest episode of Hair Me Out. With the help of Fabio Scalia Salon in New York City, Vaughan was "completely blown away" with her subtle, but still exciting, reveal. Press play to watch the whole makeover unfold.
