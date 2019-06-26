I Got A Lash Perm – & Now I Can Officially Break Up With Mascara

We're getting up close and personal with all things beauty, in a visually satisfying — albeit slightly uncomfortable — way. Watch as needles pierce earlobes, ink swipes skin, and eyelashes adhere to eyelashes in these hypnotizingly detailed videos, all while the science behind the magic gets unveiled. Have you ever wondered whether or not waterproof mascara really works? Or been intrigued with tattooing your eyebrows? We'll show you this process like you have never seen it before!
The easier our mornings can get, the happier we are. That's why we try to lay out our outfits the night before and invest in a coffee machines with a timer. And this laissez-faire mentality also applies to our morning beauty routines — anything that allows us to take care of our hair, skin, and makeup in record time is welcome.
Lash perms definitely fall into this category. The low-maintenance technique gives your natural lashes volume that lasts for weeks — no mascara necessary. Not to be confused with a keratin lash lift, a lash perm curls the lashes using an alkaline solution and a silicone rod. As someone who saw makeup as a chore, Danni Eddy decided to get the treatment — even if it meant facing her fears of someone touching her eyes.
In our latest episode of Macro Beauty, we get an in-depth look into Eddy's appointment at Eye Do Lashes salon in Los Angeles. The video starts off with expert Dominique Jones doing a consultation to figure out the type of look Eddy is hoping to achieve. "Let's just do the drama," Eddy says. What follows is a 45-minute session that results in lengthy lashes that are often mistaken for falsies. "A lot of people keep asking me if I got my eyelashes extended, and I'm like, 'It's natural.'"
For a step-by-step (and super close-up) look at the treatment and the results, be sure to check out the video above.
