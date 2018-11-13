21 Experiences To Get Your Partner Instead Of A Gift

When you're looking for a thoughtful, last-minute gift for your partner, tickets to see a show is an obvious way to go. After all, experiential gifts are often more memorable than a random trinket or pair of slippers. But there are other meaningful ways to connect with your partner that don't involve sitting silently in a dark theatre together.
Ahead, find 20 experiences you can get your partner, or do with your partner, that make for great gifts. And if you already got them something for the holidays, feel free to save these for a date idea later on in the year.