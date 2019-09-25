7:30 a.m. — Fridays are casual days, so I get to dress in jeans and be comfortable in the office. I make myself a hot chocolate and grab two of my boiled eggs. According to my office, I'm a lowly grunt worker, so everyone else comes in at 10:30 a.m., and I'm expected to come in by 8 a.m. I don't feel bad for making the office smell like eggs, and everyone comments on the smell on their way in.