Everything That Happens To Your Vagina After You Give Birth

But your vagina can “tolerate” all that and more, Bartos says. It’s a resilient little thing. And while your nether regions may undergo intricate and admittedly uncomfortable transformations as you welcome your bouncing bundle of joy, those changes aren’t as permanent or painful as you might think. Still, you probably will have some questions about what’s going on down there. And we have answers — of course, there are many exceptions and the beauty of both births and vaginas is that they are all different — there are all kinds of things that can make a difference, including whether you choose to deliver vaginally or have a cesarean sections. With those caveats, we've worked worked with OB/GYNs and experts to come up with a comprehensive guide to your vagina after birth.