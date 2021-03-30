Moving Portraits That Show The Exhausting Reality Of Living With Endometriosis

"It was quite a full-on shoot day, with 18 women all in the studio at the same time. I had to have quite a strict schedule to make sure I got everyone’s single images as well and a group picture," Ester remembers. Despite the busy nature of the shoot, she says the atmosphere was really positive. "While they were waiting for their turn, the women were all sitting backstage in their dressing gowns, exchanging stories and asking each other questions. It was a pretty emotional day, there were a few tears but also plenty of laughter. Hearing their stories was heartbreaking at times but also so inspiring. These amazing women had been through so much and had been ignored for so long and yet were willing to share their stories and, quite literally, bare everything in the hope that they might be able to make a difference to even one other woman out there."