Emma Stone's Colourist Tells Us How She Keeps Her Red Hair Looking Fresh

The Redhead Who Was Born Blonde

I always tell people that one of the biggest reasons why Emma's hair looks so incredible red is because she looks like a redhead. Despite the fact that her natural colour is blonde, the red suits her so well. It's a unique case, because almost everyone in Emma's family has red hair except her. Her mom is a beautiful natural redhead, and it's actually on both sides of her family. I think there's something about those genetics that make the red shade look so gorgeous with her skin tone and her eyes — it's just a look that she can pull off exquisitely.