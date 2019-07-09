It’s summer, you don’t want to be working. I get it. Making the most of your lunch, though, is an easy way to bring a little sunshine into your day – even if it is eaten at your desk. Here is a week’s worth of easy-to-throw-together-at-work recipes using ingredients that you can pick up from even a badly stocked supermarket.
All you’ll need to keep on your desk for each day's lunch is a lemon and a bottle of olive oil (because there really isn’t much they won’t make better). Plate it up and try and take it to a patch of green space to truly enjoy your hour away from work.