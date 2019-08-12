Dyson — which blessed us with 20 minutes of extra sleep on weekday mornings via its fast-drying, NASA-levels-of-researched Supersonic hair dryer — has dropped two new Supersonic attachments: a wide-tooth comb and gentle air dryer.
The comb is ideal for straightening and shaping hair without damaging strands — the teeth are softer, round-tipped, and more flexible than regular combs, according to Dyson styling ambassador Jawara, the go-to stylist for celebs from Solange to Hailey Bieber. “They really perfected the pick attachment. You can get it through the tightest, coiliest hair and not have to worry about the comb breaking,” he says.
Advertisement
Pre-blowdry, he recommends applying an oil such as Aveda Light Elements Smoothing Fluid to ends and then working up to the roots. Dry hair on a medium speed and temperature until about 70% dry, then “you can start combing from the root to the ends with the dryer on a higher temperature to get a smooth finish on your curls,” says Jawara.
The gentle air dryer, meanwhile, provides a cooler and softer airflow which is ideal for fine hair or sensitive scalps. (Heat is damaging and can cause colour to fade faster.) No matter your hair type, Jawara recommends first detangling with a paddle brush while the hair is wet.
Advertisement