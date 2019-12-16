3 Things To Pack On Your Next Beach Vacay

If you’re headed South soon (take us with you!) or are just ready for winter-coat weather to be over already, you’ll want to know that there are lots of great beach essentials on deep discount this week as retailers take additional markdowns on any remaining spring and summer merchandise.
What to pack? Start with a pretty dress, ideally in a tropical-bright print and lightweight, breathable fabric such as cotton, that you can just throw on. A swimsuit and a bikini or two that you feel great in are another must if you’re going anywhere waterfront or with a pool (a hotel one counts!). They hardly take up any luggage space, and having multiple sets means you won’t have to worry about waiting for swimwear to dry in between trips to the water. Oh, and a pretty swim cover-up or robe that you can wear poolside is a good add-on, especially if it offers additional sun protection.
Here are the stylish, resort-ready picks you’ll want to wear next summer, too.