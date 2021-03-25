Dakota Johnson On Personal Style: “I’m Just A Regular Ball In The Daytime & Then A Disco Ball At Night”
Dakota Johnson lies about limes. Her family used to have pet lions. She went on Ellen DeGeneres' show, and casually accused the host of lying, as a fun talking point. Among her celebrity peers, all of whom push the limits of how absurd real life can be, Johnson appears to have the kind of surreal, whimsical existence that children's books are written about. But, according to her stylist Kate Young’s latest YouTube video, Johnson's fantastical quality didn’t exactly fall out of the sky. In reality, the Fifty Shades of Grey star is fairly intentional about what she introduces into her life, moodboarding everything from her meals to her emotions: “I love moodboards. They’re like playlists, but for physical things.”
Advertisement
The video is part of Young’s new “Hello Fashion” series where, along with her celebrity clients like Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner, she discusses personal style and how to develop yours. The latest episode features Johnson, who chats about her “minimal and sensual” style, all the while wearing the exact same outfit that Young is wearing: a plaid blazer layered over a simple knit and accessorized with a classic necklace (pearls for Johnson, a gold chain for Young). Johnson's got an extra hair ribbon, too.
The blazer and knit were expected from the actress, who also wore a big blazer in her viral Architectural Digest home tour. But the hair ribbon and pearls are what Johnson considers to be the items that give her carefully stylized look some dazzle. “I’m just a regular ball in the daytime, and then a disco ball at night,” Johnson said to Young. “Look, I even have a ribbon in my hair.” “You really went for it,” Young joked (we think), to which Johnson agreed (also jokingly, we think??): “I know.”
Got that? Johnson as a disco ball: Her glittering, silver Gucci gown from the 2018 Suspiria U.K. premiere or her sequin-covered Chanel Haute Couture gown from the 2015 Golden Globes. Johnson as a regular ball: A ribbon in her hair.
Since every mood board should include a Johnson-inspired look, shop a combination of plaid blazers and silky hair ribbons like hers below.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
shop 6 products