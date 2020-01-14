The ‘Curated Ear’ Trend Is All Over Instagram, But You Can’t Ignore The Risks

As for the actual piercing, I'll admit it hurt more than I'd expected. I chose to have it higher up my ear than the gun stud, and decided to have two placed close to each other, with the hope of eventually fitting two tiny hoops there. Would the pain stop me going back? Absolutely not. Since the appointment, I've had two check-ups at the shop and I'm having my earring posts gradually shortened as the swelling goes down. Any questions I've had about my piercings (including my high street stud), I've asked Rhianna, since I didn't really trust the advice of a recently trained shop assistant.